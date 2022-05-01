A 43-year-old man is the victim of the latest shooting in Wilmington.
Officers found the man in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street around 5:35 Saturday afternoon, and he was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital, city police said.
No other information is available at this point, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Joran Merced at (302) 576.3637
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.