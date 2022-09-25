A 43-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington.
Officers found the victim in the 1100 block of North Pine Street around 2:20 a.m., city police said.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
Police haven't released suspect information at this point, and they're asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576.3638.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org