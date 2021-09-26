A shooting in Wilmington early Sunday morning has landed a man in the hospital.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Washington Street around 2:20 a.m., and the 47-year-old victim arrived at the hospital in stable condition, city police said.
No other details have been released yet.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576.3638.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.