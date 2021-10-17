A 45-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after a crash involving his motorcycle and a car.
New Castle County Paramedics, Wilmington Manor Fire Company and Delaware Air National Guard rescue personnel found the man at the crash scene in the 300 block of North DuPont Highway in Wilmington Manor around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021.
The man was treated at the scene for various wounds and arrived at Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.