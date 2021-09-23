A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after Wilmington Police said he was shot in the Northeast Wilmington neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police said they were called to the area of 28th and Jessup Streets at 4:50 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
They said they located the man, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police provided no other details on a possible suspect or motive.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson at (302) 576-3638.