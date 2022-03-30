Wilmington Police have charged a man Monday with first-degree murder in connection to a mid-February shooting, authorities announced Wednesday.
According to police, 25-year-old Shaquan Guilford shot and killed 21-year-old Derek Brown in the area of 10th and Spruce Streets around 9:30 p.m. on February 15, 2022. Guilford was arrested by officers responding to the scene of the shooting while in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, police said, and has been in custody since then.
Initially he was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. A New Castle County Grand Jury on Monday, March 28, 2022, has additionally returned indictments against Guilford of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Guilford remained committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of the $34,000 cash-only bond issued on the day of his initial arrest. An arraignment is pending on the most recent charges.