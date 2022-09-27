A man faces both an assault and negligent homicide charge following the death of a Newark man in Wilmington last April.
A Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Paul Schofield Jr. in connection to the death of Edward Morris, who was found injured on the 1900 block of North Scott Street in the Forty Acres neighborhood on April 29, 2022.
Police believe an altercation took place between Schofield and Morris, which ultimately led to Morris' death after he was transported to a hospital.
Police did not disclose why they believe the incident took place.
Schofield was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second degree assault.
He was released after posting $5,000 secured bail.