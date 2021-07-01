A grand jury indicted man in connection with a toddler's death two years ago in Wilmington.
U.S. Marshals handcuffed 27-year-old Malik Gordon in Port Deposit, Maryland, Tuesday, June 29.
He faces a charge of murder by abuse or neglect in the death of 2-year-old Jay'ceon Wise.
On May 19, 2018, Wise was found not breathing inside a home on the 1400 block of Duncan Street in Wilmington in 2018. The little boy was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.
Gordon, who was extradited to Delaware, is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $250,000 cash bail.