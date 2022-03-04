A man charged in connection to a kidnapping where a victim was taken from a Wilmington home, driven to a Pennsylvania industrial park, and shot in the head, made his first appearance in federal court Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
According to officials, 28-year-old Kimon Burton-Roberson and co-conspirators entered a residence during the early morning hours on July 21, 2021, and beat the victim with a blunt object until the victim was bleeding.
After bounding the victim's hands with zip ties, the suspects drove the victim in Burton-Roberson's car to Delaware County, where they the victim was shot and the body discarded, according to authorities.
Burton-Roberson is facing charges of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. He faces a possibility of life in prison or capital punishment if convicted.