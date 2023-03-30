A 37-year-old man was injured after exiting a burning home in the Scottfield development south of Newark Thursday afternoon.
The blaze occurred at around 2:25 p.m. on March 30, 2023 on the 600 bock of Postfield Road.
Aetna Hose, Hook, & Ladder Company reports the man was found after they learned all residents had left the building.
He was treated for smoke inhalation and facial burns before going to Christiana Hospital.
The fire took over 2 1/2 hours to be put under control, five people and a dog were displaced.
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.