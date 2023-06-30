A Wilmington man and a 16-year-old juvenile are charged with robbery and related crimes for a hold-up in Newark.
A woman was struck with a gun on King William Street early Thursday morning after being told to get out of a parked vehicle and give up the keys.
The victim was not injured.
She told police three males were involved in the incident.
Police identified 19-year-old Damire Lee and the 16-year-old male using video footage and other investigative measures.
Both were arrested in Wilmington. Lee was being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $110,000 secured bail. The juvenile was being held at the New Castle County Detention Center. Each is charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy.
Police said the investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Police at 302-366-7100 ext. 3106