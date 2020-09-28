An 18-year-old Dover man and 16-year-old juvenile were charged in connection to the theft of four motor vehicles from a car loan service after they smashed one of the business's windows and took keys to the vehicles, city authorities said Monday.
According to Dover Police, Dakota Stecher was eventually arrested after officers on patrol spotted an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed near DuPont Highway and Division Street, then two additional vehicles speeding along Edgemont Avenue and Maple Parkway.
The officers began checking area dealerships with the suspicion the vehicles may have been stolen, and discovered a glass garage door shattered at Intellicar at 115 North DuPont Highway.
Police said suspects smashed out the window with large rocks and stole keys to vehicles.
A Lincoln MKX with an Intellicar tag was stopped a short time later and Stecher was taken into custody.
The 16-year-old suspect was charged after she approached the scene and told police she'd left her phone in the back of the vehicle.
A second vehicle was recovered in the area of Persimmon Lane and Persimmon Circle. A black 2017 Honda Accord and grey 2016 Ford Explorer remain missing, stolen by additional suspects, authorities said.
Stecher and the juvenile were each charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, theft over $1,500, three counts theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and traffic offenses. Stetcher was released of his own recognizance and the juvenile was turned over to a guardian.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.