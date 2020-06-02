A man and a juvenile have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting death in Dover Monday night.
According to Dover Police, 18-year-old Raiquan Fisher and 15-year-old Harry Charles shot a man to death while he was seated inside a vehicle in the 300 block of Kesselring Avenue around 6:55 p.m. on June 1, 2020. Information regarding the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities said a home was also struck by gunfire.
After receiving descriptions, images, and other information from witnesses in the neighborhood, police said they established a perimeter and, with assistance from the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, located both suspects by 8:05 p.m. Each suspect had a handgun in their possession, police said.
Each of the suspects was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, first-degree reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.
Fisher was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $180,100 cash bond, and Charles was committed to a juvenile detention center in lieu of $170,100 cash bond.