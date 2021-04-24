A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Wilmington Friday night, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
When officers found the victim in the 300 block of Concord Avenue in the city's Washington Heights section around 8:40 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
At this point, there's no information about a suspect, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Brian Conkey 302.576.3660.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.