A 26-year-old man is dead after the dirt bike he was riding slammed into a tree Saturday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Sheldon Drive in Newark, New Castle County Police said.
First responders, who found the victim under the bike when they arrived, pronounced him dead at the scene, and detectives determined he'd lost control of the bike going around a curve.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Belk at (302)395.8052, by e-mail at Corey.Belk@newcastlede.gov, or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at (302)573.2800.