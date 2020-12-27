A 22-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday afternoon, and police are looking for a suspect.
Ryjee Pinkney was shot near 35th and Locust streets, and died at the hospital from his injuries, city police said.
Police said the incident is still under investigation.
They're asking anyone who can help investigators flesh out the details of the shooting to call Detective Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.