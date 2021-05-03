A man was killed in a fire outside Pickering Beach over the weekend.
Firefighters with the Little Creek Volunteer Fire Company were called to the unit block of Tenth Street near Pickering Beach Road, east of Dover, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021. They arrived to find a house trailer fully engulfed.
A 61-year-old man was found dead inside the trailer, firefighters said. A 67-year-old woman suffered smoke inhalation and was hospitalized at Bayhealth Hospital. At last check, she was in stable condition.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the fire. Damage is estimated at $20,000. No adjacent campers were damaged.