Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Hartly on Tuesday night, May 25, 2022, that was caused by an alleged drunk driver.
Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Judith Road in the area of Dinahs Corner Road.
An SUV driven by 61-year old Aaron Stevens of Dover ran off the road, rolled over, and hit a utility pole.
A passenger, a 64-year old Dover man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed.
Stevens was treated and released at a hospital and then charged with 5th offense DUI and vehicular homicide.
He's being held on 16-thousand dollars bond.