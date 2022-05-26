Aaron Stevens

Delaware State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash near Hartly on Tuesday night, May 25, 2022, that was caused by an alleged drunk driver.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Judith Road in the area of Dinahs Corner Road.

An SUV driven by 61-year old Aaron Stevens of Dover ran off the road, rolled over, and hit a utility pole.

A passenger, a 64-year old Dover man, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed.

Stevens was treated and released at a hospital and then charged with 5th offense DUI and vehicular homicide.

He's being held on 16-thousand dollars bond.

