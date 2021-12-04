A Wilmington man was killed when he was run over by a car that left the scene in Newark early Saturday morning.
The 42-year-old victim was lying in the right lane of Route 72 northbound north of Old Baltimore Pike around 2:40 a.m. when a dark-colored 4-door car ran over him and kept going, Delaware State Police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
Route 72 northbound was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the accident, which is being investigated by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Alexander at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.