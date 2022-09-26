New Castle County police are investigating what appears to be a freak deadly accident in Mill Creek.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Beehler Court in the community of Arundel on Sunday just after 9 a.m. for a man pinned underneath a pickup truck.
Police believe the man was getting out of the Ford F-350, but the pick-up was still in gear and ran over him.
Police and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the 46-year-old man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name was not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation by the New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit.