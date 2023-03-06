A man is dead and a woman was injured after being shot by New Castle County Police during a drug investigation Monday night near Five Points.
New Castle County Police said the shooting took place at about 7:40 p.m. near the area of Maryland Avenue and West Champlain Avenue.
Police did not provide any initial reason for why shots were fired, only that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
New Castle County Police do wear body cameras, so it is possible that could be released to the public in the course of the investigation.
Police said both people were taken to Christiana Hospital, with the man dying there, but the women is just describe as having a non-life-threatening injury.