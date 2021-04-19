A 22-year-old man was carjacked in the parking lot of a Wawa west of Stanton Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police announced Monday morning.
The victim entered the convenience store at 1750 Capitol Trail around 4:55 p.m. on April 18, 2021, and left his black 2018 Volkswagen Jetta unlocked. When he returned, a suspect now hiding in the back seat brandished a gun and told him to drive to the area f Route 2 and Creekside Drive.
He did, and the suspect ordered him out of the vehicle, and fled toward East Green Valley Circle. The victim was not injured.
The suspect was described as a black woman wearing all dark clothing and a black COVID-style mask.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.834.2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.