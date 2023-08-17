A Dover man faces weapons-and-drug-related charges after being stopped on his bicycle.
Delaware State Police said a trooper with the Governor's Task Force saw the man merge into traffic on North DuPont Highway from White Oak Road without giving a hand signal Wednesday night.
According to police, 35-year-old Andrew Sheppard was in possession of brass knuckles and several knives. A search of his backpack turned up a semi-automatic handgun, which Sheppard is prohibited from possessing due to being a convicted felon. Police also said he had crystal meth with him.
Sheppard was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,101 secured bond. State Police listed these charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Failure to Give Hand and Arm Signal