A 69-year-old New Castle man is dead after being hit by a car as he was operating his motorized wheelchair.
Delaware State Police said the collision occurred Tuesday night at about 8:44 p.m. on Route 40 westbound near Wilton Boulevard. The man in the wheelchair apparently proceeded into the path of the vehicle in a poorly-lit area. He died at the scene.
The crash and investigation impacted traffic for about four hours. The 47-year-old Newark man who was driving the car was not injured.
"The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling 302-365-8485. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333," State Police said.