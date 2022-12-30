A 69-year old man is hospitalized following a fall in Wilmington's Rockford Park Friday afternoon.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. when the victim fell off a steep, rocky segment of a walking path.
A technical rescue ensued involving New Castle County paramedics and the Wilmington Fire Department.
Medics treated the victim at the scene of the fall, and he was then removed up an approximately 200-foot long hill to a waiting Delaware State Police helicopter.
He was taken to Christiana Hospital in serious condition.