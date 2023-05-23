A man had to be rescued off a shipping vessel on the Delaware River after suffering a fall Tuesday.
He was found on the Integrity just before noon on May 23, 2023, with Wilmington responding with its marine units for the rescue.
The Wilmington Fire Department used a crane located on the Integrity to lift the man onto one of their fireboats.
He was then taken by boat a half mile to the Port of Wilmington, where he was then placed in a medical helicopter to go to Christiana Hospital,
They did not update the medical condition of the patient.