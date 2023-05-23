Crews work to transfer a man from a fireboat to an ambulance at the Port of Wilmington on May 23, 2023

 Wilmington Fire Department

A man had to be rescued off a shipping vessel on the Delaware River after suffering a fall Tuesday.

He was found on the Integrity just before noon on May 23, 2023, with Wilmington responding with its marine units for the rescue.

The Wilmington Fire Department used a crane located on the Integrity to lift the man onto one of their fireboats.

He was then taken by boat a half mile to the Port of Wilmington, where he was then placed in a medical helicopter to go to Christiana Hospital,

They did not update the medical condition of the patient.

