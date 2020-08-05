A 35-year-old man reported his car became disabled after someone shot the engine compartment multiple times in Dover, city authorities announced Wednesday.
According to Dover Police, the victim was in the area of South New Street and Reed Street around 2:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot by an unknown suspects, who fled in an unknown vehicle.
Authorities said the victim was uncooperative with investigators. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.