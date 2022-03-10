A 20-year-old man was sentenced to more than two years in federal behavioral programs for firebombing a Newark Planned Parenthood facility in January 2020, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Thursday.
According to the US DOJ, Samuel Gulick was caught on surveillance video around 2:15 a.m. on January 3, 2020, spray-painting "Deus Vult"--or "God Wills" in Latin--in red letters on the front porch of the building, then stepping back and throwing a Molotov Cocktail at the front windows.
The fire burned for roughly a minute before self-extinguishing. The front porch and window were damaged.
Gulick, a high school student at the time of the incident who also was discovered to have a number of physical and mental health challenges, was arrested the following day.
A threat assessment conducted by the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), which "included a review of his prior psychological and medical records, an independent diagnosis by a clinical forensic psychologist, and an extended in-person interview."
An extended incarceration could "entrench the defendant’s mindset, without providing him with the skills needed to change his life. Instead, [it's] recommended that law enforcement collaborate with the mental health community to craft a comprehensive, long-term treatment plan to address the defendant’s psychological, medical, and behavioral needs," the BAU found.
Gulick was ultimately sentenced to 26 months in prison followed by three years supervised release. will be housed in a Residential Reentry Center for his first year's incarceration. He'll be released to a "less restrictive setting" if appropriate progress is made, the US DOJ said.