A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog had moved into the area.
The SUV was wedged underneath the rear of the rig, and it firefighters from Aetna, Christiana, and Minquas of Newport fire companies about twenty minutes to rescue the victim.
New Castle County paramedics treated the man during the extrication process, and he was then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with head and internal injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.