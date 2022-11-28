A 55-year-old man suffered serious burn injuries after a crash caused his minivan to catch fire Monday afternoon in Stanton.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Routes 7/4 just south of Main Street in Stanton at 3:15 on November 28, 2022.
Paramedics said they treated the man for burns, before taking him to Christiana Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
The driver of the SUV was not reported injured.
Telegraph Road was closed for nearly two hours during the crash cleanup.