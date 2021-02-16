A 35-year-old man died at an area hospital after being shot in Christiana early Tuesday, New Castle County Police said.
Authorities said the victim was shot around 12:45 a.m. on February 16, 2021, in the 1200 block of Flanders Way in the Christiana Village Townhouses development.
The victim was transported to a local EMS station by private vehicle, then transported by EMS to the hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. David DiNardo at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.