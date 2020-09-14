A man was shot and killed in Wilmington Sunday night, ending a violent weekend in the city.
City police said Calvin Peterson, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Tulip Street, in the city's Bayard Square neighborhood, at 11:13 p.m. on September 13, 2020. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 34-year-old man was one of two men killed over the weekend in five separate shootings. Taquan Davis was killed on the 200 block of South Harrison Street in the city's Hedgeville section.
Three of the shootings occurred less than three hours apart in broad daylight Saturday.
Anyone with information about this latest fatal shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at 302.576.3646. Tips can also be sent to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.