A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilmington's West Center City section Wednesday night, city authorities said, identifying the victim Thursday.
According to Wilmington Police, Nahshon Archie-Eatmon was one of two victims shot in the 800 block of North Monroe Street around 7:30 p.m. on January 13, 2020.
The second shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, was located by authorities at an area hospital in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Brian Conkey at 302.576.3660 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.