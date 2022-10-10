A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter.
According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Police said that after the man was shot, several people ran from the restaurant and another person fired a total of five shots outside. No other shooting victims have been located. Detectives found a .22-caliber shell casing inside and five 9-mm casings outside the building.
No description of possible suspects was available. Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.