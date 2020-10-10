A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after a Friday night shooting in Gordon Heights.
The victim was wounded around 6 p.m. on Haines Avenue, and New Castle County Paramedics treated him on-scene before taking him to the hospital, New Castle County Police said.
There's no information yet about a suspect, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395.8110 or Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Citizens can also submit a tip via http://www.nccpd.com or (IM) on the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page. Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by text.
Send a text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field and your tip.