A Dover man faces drug-dealing charges following a home invasion that led to a California man getting shot.
Dover Police said that State Troopers responded to reports of gunshots on Whiteoak Road late Tuesday night. A 46-year-old California man was flown to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was in critical condition.
An investigation has determined that the homeowner was attacked on his front porch by two men who pursued him into his home. One of them had a gun.
Police said 41-year-old John Cook fired several shots, striking one of the other men. Police also said a search at the home turned up 61.6 grams of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of heroin, ammunition, 11 illegal M-class explosive devices and various drug packaging materials.
Cook was arrested the following day in Middletown. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, possession of a destructive weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cook was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $146,200 cash bail.
Dover Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-736-7130 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.