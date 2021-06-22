A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Monday night, Dover Police said Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim was shot multiple times in the area of Garfield and Frear drives around 10:20 p.m. on June 21, 2021.

Officers rendered aid until the victim could be transported to an area hospital to undergo surgery for his injuries.

The shooting comes on the heels of multiple shooting incidents that have both left victims in their wake and damaged property.

Following a June 16th shooting which hospitalized a man who had been shot in the face, and the subsequent arrest of two suspects in that case, also announced Tuesday, shootings have occurred in the following locations.

An unoccupied vehicle was shot twice at a residence in the 700 block of Simon Circle around 5:40 p.m. on June 17, 2021.

An occupied home in the 400 block of New Castle Avenue was shot around 8:10 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021. No one was injured.

The same home where a vehicle was struck by gunfire in the 700 block of Simon Circle was itself struck by gunfire while the home was occupied on June 20, 2021, around 10:55 p.m. No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.