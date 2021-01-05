A 21-year-old man was shot in Dover Monday afternoon, city authorities said Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Stevenson Drive in the Manchester Square neighborhood around 3:50 p.m. on January 4, 2020. They located the victim inside a residence there with a single gunshot.
He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.