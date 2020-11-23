A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in Dover, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, officers were dispatched to the Burger King in the area of East Loockerman Street and South DuPont Highway around 5:05 p.m. on November 22, 2020, and found a man who reported he'd been shot in the 800 block of South Little Creek Road.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.