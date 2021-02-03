A 21-year-old man was shot in the upper thigh Tuesday night when he exited his vehicle in the Oakmont community, but wouldn't tell police anything else, New Castle County Police said Wednesday.
According to authorities, the victim and his 19-year-old girlfriend were driving along the unit block of Birkshire Road looking for an acquaintance around 11:10 p.m. on February 2, 2021. When the victim exited the vehicle, he was shot in the leg.
Police said during the interview, both parties became uncooperative with authorities and refused to assist the investigation.
Anyone with information or video which could assist with this active and ongoing investigation is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Jonathan Adams at 302.395.8110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.