A man is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington Sunday morning.
It happened on the city's Northeast side around 11:15 a.m. on Gordon Street, near Market Street.
WPD did not release any other details, as their investigation continues.
Chris Carl is Dir. of News & Programming for WDEL-AM/FM and WDEL.com. He also anchors Delaware's Afternoon News.
