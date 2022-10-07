A 41-year-old man is being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg after being shot outside a bar in the New Castle area.
Delaware State Police said troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar on Route 13 just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting. The victim was wounded while he was standing in the parking lot. An acquaintance drove him to a hospital.
State Police do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-834-2620 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.