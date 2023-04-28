A shooting in Smyrna has left a 45-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition.
Smyrna Police said officers responded to a business in the 200-block of First Avenue Friday at about 10:00 a.m. They learned that a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and extremities had been driven to the Smyrna-Clayton emergency room. He was later transferred to Kent General Hospital.
Police said there are currently no suspects, and anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna Police at 302-653-9217.