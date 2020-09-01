An 18-year-old man was shot while seated in a car in Dover, city authorities announced Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, the victim was seated in a car in the area of 300 Isabelle Isle at Leander Lake Apartments around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, when he heard multiple gunshots and fled in his vehicle, then on foot
After realizing he was shot in the chest, he was transported to an area hospital bu private vehicle and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
There was no description of a suspect or vehicle available.
Anyone with information regarding this active investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.