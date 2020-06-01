A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday night in Dover, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Dover Police, the victim said he was walking in the area of Cecil Street and North Governors Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on May 31, 2020, when two masked subjects exited a vehicle and shot at him multiple times, striking him once in the lower leg.
The victim fled on foot and was driven to an area hospital by private vehicle, where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.