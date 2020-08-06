A man was shot in Wilmington Tuesday night.
Police said gunfire rang on out on the 2300 block of Carter Street in the city's northeast section Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:07 p.m.
A 24-year-old man later turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was in stable condition at last check.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Hayman at 302.576.3963. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.