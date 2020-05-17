A man was shot in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood Sunday.
Police were called to the 1800 block of West 3rd Street at 2:01 p.m. on May 17, 2020.
Police said a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound; he was hospitalized, and at last check, was in stable condition, officers noted.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302.576.3654. Tipsters can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576-3654.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org