Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Quaker Hill section Tuesday.
Police were called to the 300 block of West 7th Street at 1:36 p.m. on October 27, 2020. There, officers said they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound; he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
No one's been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Charles Puit at 302.576.3628. Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.