A man was critically wounded in gunfire in Wilmington's Riverside community.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Bowers Street, near the Kingwood Community Center, at 7:38 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
A 24-year-old man was hospitalized, police said.
Hours later, around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, a man was shot in the city's Hilltop section. The 19-year-old, who was shot on the 200 block of North Roddney Street, was listed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
This incidents remains under investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Shea 302.576.3649 for the Riverside shooting or Det. John O'Connor at 302.576.3619 for the Hilltops shooting.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.