A man was shot in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 1100 block of B Street at 11:23 p.m. on June 1, 2021, for reports of gunfire.
There, they located a 22-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound and had to be hospitalized. At last check, he was in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The shooting was one of two in the city Tuesday night. A 35-year-old man was shot on the city's East Side just after 6 p.m.
Anyone with information about the Southbridge shooting is encouraged to contact Detective John O’Connor at 302.576.3619 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.